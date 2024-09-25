Short Interest in Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Rises By 200.0%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Ryman Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of RYHTY remained flat at $14.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Ryman Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Ryman Healthcare Company Profile
