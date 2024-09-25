Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Drops By 73.2%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Free Report ) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. 34,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

