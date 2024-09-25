Short Interest in Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Decreases By 99.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the August 31st total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 109,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,960. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Santos Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

