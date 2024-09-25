Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Expands By 200.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Schibsted ASA Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Schibsted ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.5459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schibsted ASA’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Delivery and Growth & Investments segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

