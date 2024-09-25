Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 277.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.3 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance
Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.81. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $146.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average is $242.05.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
