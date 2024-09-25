Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Expands By 277.8%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,300 shares, a growth of 277.8% from the August 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 240.3 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.81. The company had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $146.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average is $242.05.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation businesses in the France, Western Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and internationally. The company offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, load banks, power monitoring and control systems, power quality and power factor correction products, push buttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, surge protection and power conditioning services, switchboards and enclosures, and transfer switches.

