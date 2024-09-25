Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 94.5%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SEEK Trading Down 1.5 %

OTCMKTS SKLTY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 12,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,282. SEEK has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $30.42.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

