Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Decreases By 83.6%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVNDY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.34. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seven & i will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

