Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Declines By 95.3%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the August 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Price Performance

Shenzhou International Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.42. 19,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,116. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

