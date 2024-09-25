Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Grows By 234.6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.2 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of SBMFF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile
