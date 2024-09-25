Short Interest in Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Grows By 234.6%

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.2 days.

Shares of SBMFF stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines, including anlotinib hydrochloride capsules under Focus V brand, penpulimab injection under Annike brand, efbemalenograstin alfa injection under Yilishu brand, pomalidomide capsules under Anyue brand, bevacizumab injection under Anbeisi brand, rituximab injection under Delituo brand, and trastuzumab for injection under Saituo brand; liver disease medications, such as magnesium isoglycyrrhizinate injection under Tianqing Ganmei brand and entecavir dispersible tablets under Runzhong brand; and respiratory system medicines comprising budesonide suspension for inhalation under Tianqing suchang brand and colistimethate sodium for injection under Tianyun brand.

