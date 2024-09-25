Short Interest in SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF) Declines By 63.6%

SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SENGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the August 31st total of 313,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 570.0 days.
SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SENGF remained flat at $0.67 on Wednesday. SINOPEC Engineering has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About SINOPEC Engineering (Group)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SINOPEC Engineering (Group)
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINOPEC Engineering (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.