Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 97.6%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,295. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.