Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 97.6%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 24,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,295. Sinopharm Group has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopharm Group
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.