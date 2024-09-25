Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Drops By 66.7%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sodexo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Sodexo Stock Performance
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.
