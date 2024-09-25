Short Interest in Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Drops By 85.0%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPVNF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,525. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Spectra7 Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

About Spectra7 Microsystems

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR, includes VR8181, VR8050, VR8200 and VR8300 chips to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

