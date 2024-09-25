Short Interest in Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Rises By 1,086.8%

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 1,086.8% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sph Reit Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sph Reit
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Sph Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sph Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.