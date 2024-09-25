Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Drops By 76.7%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the August 31st total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUTNY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 27,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,911. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

