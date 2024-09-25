Short Interest in Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Increases By 416.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Summer Energy Trading Up 18.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUME traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478. Summer Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

