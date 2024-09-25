Short Interest in Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME) Increases By 416.7%

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Summer Energy Trading Up 18.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUME traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478. Summer Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.
Summer Energy Company Profile
