Short Interest in Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Declines By 66.3%

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 1,159,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SWPFF remained flat at $1.80 on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81.

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

