Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Grows By 196.0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Swiss Re Price Performance

About Swiss Re

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 25,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Swiss Re has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $35.01.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

