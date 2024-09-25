Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Grows By 196.0%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 196.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
