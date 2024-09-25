Short Interest in Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Rises By 246.7%

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 246.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SCMWY stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 1,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.17%. On average, analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCMWY. New Street Research raised shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Swisscom to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

