Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Declines By 80.0%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance

Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 570.78%.

TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

