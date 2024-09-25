Short Interest in The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI) Grows By 400.0%

The Intelligent Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:REAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REAI traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 483. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Intelligent Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $23.10.

Intelligent Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

About Intelligent Real Estate ETF

The Tidal ETF Trust Intelligent Real Estate ETF (REAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in US-listed commercial REITs that provide qualitative characteristics of a portfolio of public, non-traded REITs. The fund also invests, to a lesser extent, in mortgage-backed securities.

