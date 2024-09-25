Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Increases By 290.2%

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOIGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 290.2% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TSOI remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 8,258,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,120,734. Therapeutic Solutions International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc focuses on immune modulation for the treatment of various specific diseases in the United States. The company develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to cancers, schizophrenia, suicidal ideation, and traumatic brain injury, as well as for daily health. Its flagship products consist of QuadraMune, a patented synergistic blend of pterostilbene, sulforaphane, epigallocatechingallate, and thymoquionone to increase natural killer cell activity and healthy cytokine production.

