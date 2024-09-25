Short Interest in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Drops By 62.9%

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 599,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of TOVX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 360,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $94,800.00, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Theriva Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

