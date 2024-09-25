Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Drops By 99.2%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Three Sixty Solar Price Performance
VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,194. Three Sixty Solar has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.06.
About Three Sixty Solar
