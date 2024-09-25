Short Interest in Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Drops By 99.2%

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the August 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Price Performance

VSOLF stock traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,194. Three Sixty Solar has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.06.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

