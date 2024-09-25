Short Interest in TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Decreases By 70.7%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.3 days.
TV Asahi Price Performance
Shares of TV Asahi stock remained flat at $14.95 during trading on Wednesday. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TV Asahi
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.