Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Declines By 62.9%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the August 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 748,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,327. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ubisoft Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

