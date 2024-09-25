Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Drops By 77.6%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decrease of 77.6% from the August 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Vallourec Stock Performance

Vallourec stock remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

