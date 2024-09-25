Short Interest in Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rises By 975.0%

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Veolia Environnement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Veolia Environnement Trading Down 1.0 %

About Veolia Environnement

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,453. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

