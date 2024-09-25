Short Interest in Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Drops By 94.1%

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGGYY remained flat at $42.71 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048. Viridien has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.95 million, a P/E ratio of 251.24 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63.

Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Viridien had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter.

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

