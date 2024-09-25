Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Increases By 500.0%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vivendi Price Performance
Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,992. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Vivendi Company Profile
