Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Expands By 2,215.8%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 2,215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PETWW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 7,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

