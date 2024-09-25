Short Interest in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Expands By 2,215.8%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 2,215.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wag! Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PETWW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 7,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,391. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
