Short Interest in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Grows By 193.1%

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the August 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HLAL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a one year low of $39.62 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

