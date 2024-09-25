Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID) Decreases By 66.7%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (NASDAQ:QMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMID traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $28.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund (QMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap growth companies that exhibit the strongest quality characteristics relative to their peers. QMID was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by WisdomTree.

