Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, an increase of 432.6% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 177,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.42%. Analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

