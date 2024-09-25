Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Down 82.9% in September

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMNEY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of SMNEY stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 36,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,312. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

