Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of PHPPY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Signify has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

