Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Signify Price Performance
Shares of PHPPY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315. Signify has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.22.
Signify Company Profile
