Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 116,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 205,948 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $18.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLN. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $544.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 1,686.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 91.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 782,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 2,405,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after buying an additional 17,086 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

