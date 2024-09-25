Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 274.2% in September

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 274.2% from the August 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SLVTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. 188,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,265. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

