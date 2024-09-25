Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,500 shares, an increase of 823.6% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Silver Viper Minerals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 15,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,879. Silver Viper Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

