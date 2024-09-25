Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.23

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 590814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

