SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Shares Up 4.9%

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.00. 274,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 326,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.25.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of C$99.53 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.8604027 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.