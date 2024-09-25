Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 54.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ MAXI traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 16,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,846. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Company Profile
