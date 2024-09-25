Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.22

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 253779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The firm has a market cap of $609.30 million, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,560,690.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,390 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

