Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Up 1,414.3% in September

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 1,414.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Stock Down 2.1 %

Singapore Telecommunications stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. 52,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,183. Singapore Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

