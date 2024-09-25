Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Up 830.4% in September

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 830.4% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 43,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.77.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.86) by $0.29. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,375.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMIC

About Singular Genomics Systems

(Get Free Report)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.