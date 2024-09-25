Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Trading Up 11.1%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. 642,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 866,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of C$448.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

