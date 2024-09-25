SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in September

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the August 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SITIY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. SITC International has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $28.82.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

