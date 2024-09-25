Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Down 57.5% in September

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the August 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of EDTK stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.04. 62,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,639. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 11.99, a current ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

