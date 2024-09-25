SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Down 88.6% in September

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the August 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLANG Worldwide Stock Up 54.4 %

Shares of SLGWF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,161. SLANG Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company in worldwide. It offers cannabis vaporizers in various oil formulations; gummies; vapors for dry herbs and concentrates; and select genetics in vape cartridges, as well as cannabis to the medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

