SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 577.9% in September

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a growth of 577.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMCAY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,783. SMC has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SMC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

